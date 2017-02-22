No proper disposal of hospital waste in Sukkur, Larkana

Sukkur

Director Technical Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Waqar Hussain Phulpoto here on Wednesday visited EPA Regional Office and checked the compliance hospital waste management rules and Sindh Environmental Protection (SEP)-Act 2014.

Under the provision of SEP Act 2014 owners/ administrators/ representatives were given an opportunity of personal hearing. In this connection 29 out of 40 hospitals (Private and Public) from Sukkur and Larkana divisions appeared in persons.

During the hearing, it was told that except one private hospital none of the public and private hospital from the both divisions have proper disposal of infectious or non infectious hospital waste.

Phulpoto directed the authorities of private/public hospitals to submit Hospital Waste Management Plan within 15 days, initiate effective segregation on war footing basis and stop burning of hospital waste immediately, else action as per law will be initiated against the violators.

He further directed to issue notices to the remaining hospitals who did not appear as per given time by SEPA, adding that those who did not appear are being finally warned to submit Hospital Waste Management Plan in accordance to the hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

The Director EPA said that if anyone is not complying the directions of the agency, then he/ she will be held responsible and they may be referred to the Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal for prosecution.—APP