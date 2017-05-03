No more power supply to defaulters: Abid Sher

Multan

State Minister for Water & Power Abid Sher Ali directed Mepco officers to disconnect connections of defaulters till the recovery of pending dues. Addressing a meeting of Mepco offices here Tuesday, Abid Sher said that SDOs and XENs were responsible for recovery and strict legal action would be taken against officials involved in facilitating defaulters.

He said that the government has given billions of rupees for upgradation of distribution system and there would be no complaint from consumers now. He also directed officers to avoid unscheduled loadshedding; otherwise, action would be taken against responsible officer.

The state minister said that technical faults issues had been resolved. He asked officers to facilitate consumers round-the-clock in May, June and July and gold meddle and bonus would be given over good performance and a special prize would also be given to the team leader from Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif after two months, he added.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Masood Salahuddin assured the state minister that Mepco would achieve all targets given by the government. He said that only scheduled loadshedding was being done in the region including four hours in urban areas, six hours in rural areas, five hours on tubewell connections, four hour on mix industries and 10 to 12 hour loadshedding was being done at high loss feeders. He said that there was no loadshedding on textile industries.

He said that Mepco recovered bills of Rs 100 billion during the nine months of the current year 2016-17 from private and government consumers with a recovery ratio of 100 per cent. He said that Mepco imposed fine of Rs 1.57 billion on 632,129 consumers over power pilferage.—APP