‘No pay, liability pending with PTPP’

City Reporter

Director Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Programme (PTPP), Dr Shabnam Bashir has said that no pay and liability was pending with the programme and no field officer had left the programme due to nonpayment of salary. She said that neither salary account could be shifted for the purchase of kits for testing nor such thing happened in the programme.

Dr Shabnam said that the news item published in a section of the press was only a mere ruamour and against the facts. She said that after recruitment of field staff recently, two field offices were selected on merit; however, one did not opt to join and ultimately the next candidate in the line was hired.