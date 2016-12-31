No Pakistani can enter Afghanistan without passport

Nasib shah shinwari

Khyber Agency

The official sources at Torkham said on Saturday that no Pakistani would be permitted to travel to Afghanistan without a valid passport while the local tribals are exempted.

Security force sources at Pak-Afghan border Torkham said that a large number of Pakistani citizens having computerized national identity card (CNIC) returned back from Afghanistan via Torkham border as the deadline to travel to Afghanistan without legal travel documents via Torkham border has ended on December 31, 2016.

The official source and eyewitness said that banners have also been placed at various points in Torkham giving a warning to the Pakistani nationals not to travel Afghanistan without having legal travel documents from 1st January, 2017.

The sources said that banners hanged in Torkham were also inscribed with words that local tribesmen can travel to Afghanistan as they were exempted of having a passport.