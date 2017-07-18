No one can demand PM’s resignation: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have said on Monday that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report over Panama papers is not the verdict of Supreme Court.

While talking to media after the resuming of Panama case hearing, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said “SC will give verdict according to law and constitution and PM Nawaz will be succesful. We have requested to make volume 10 of the report public which has also been concealed from the SC”.

She reiterated that all the documents presented by Sharif family are verified and questioned that who will confirm the non-verified ones as they are not fit for hearing in SC.

“JIT is not eligible to accuse the government of corruption in tax payers’ money. Its report is false and incorrect. No one can demand PM’s resignation on the basis of non-verified documents,” she said.

She accused Imran Khan of locking down the accountability commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while asking it from others.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said that report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case does not reflect the decision of the court.

She said that Supreme Court is not bound to accept the recommendations of the JIT report. She expressed the confidence that the apex court will give its verdict according to law of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that documents submitted by JIT are not verified and asked as to who will take the ownership of these documents. She questioned that under what rule JIT is still working. She said the people of the country need answer to this question.

She said that JIT could not find any evidence against the Prime Minister about corruption or money laundering of public money during his tenure of holding public offices for thirty-five years. She said a group of people is engaged in hatching conspiracies against the Prime Minister. She said their nefarious designs will be exposed after the decision of the apex court. —INP