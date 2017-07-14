No one to be allowed to wind up democracy: Achakzai

Quetta

Chief of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Thursday resolved that they would not allow anyone to send the democratic set-up packing. Addressing a press conference here at provincial capital, Achakzai said that the PkMAP alliance with PML-N was for democracy.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai expressed his support to the government after the JIT report. He said his party‘s alliance with Nawaz Sharif is for the sake of democracy and PKMAP will not let anyone derail democracy.

He added that no leader is more popular in the country than Nawaz today. “We will always uphold democratic values. The leader also remarked that his party fully supported PM Nawaz due to their commitment towards democracy, adding that he will never support anti-state forces.

“We are and will always be against Martial Law.” Corruption is country’s most dangerous disease, he added. Speaking about the current political scenario, Achakzai pointed out that targeting someone on the basis of corruption is a political move.

Terming corruption as the biggest issue facing the country, he said one person alone should not be targeted under the garb of accountability. Achakzai added it is a good omen if the JIT wants to eradicate corruption from the country but corruption has not yet been defined in the country.

He said in the prevailing situation no one was more popular leader than Nawaz Sharif.—INP