No one to be allowed to occupy school: Jam

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that the education department is fully aware of the Government Muneeba School located at federal B area block no.6 and there is no truth in the news that the ownership of the school is being tampered with.

No one will be allowed to occupy the aforementioned school at any cost. This he said while presiding over a meeting here at his office, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He directed the Secretary Schools to assign at least two watchmen at the school during summer vacations to avoid any untoward incident and keep a vigil on the activities of land mafia. He also directed the director schools Karachi to coordinate with the parents of students studying in the school.

On the otherside, the minister taking serious notice of drowning of students of the Little Flower School Orangi Town in the sea has directed the Director General Private Institutions to probe into the incident and ensure that no school should take the students to picnic without taking precautionary measures in order to avoid such unpleasant incidents in future.