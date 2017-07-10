No one to be allowed to derail democracy: Saad

Lahore

Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said democracy had taken roots in the country and no one would be allowed to derail it. Addressing an Eid Millan party organised by PML-N workers here in his constituency NA-125, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was being pushed to the wall. It would be an end for all others also if the PML-N was ousted from the political arena, he added.

He said the PML-N leadership was ready to go to the court of people for getting clearance, but in the process others would be completely wiped out. The minister said that anti-democratic forces were obstructing the PML-N government and were not giving it space to work for the betterment of the country. He said when the PML-N came into power in 2013 with the massive people’s mandate, the national exchequer was empty. Karachi had become a ‘slaughter house’ while Balochistan was facing unrest and terrorists were killing people everywhere at their will.

International financial institutions were declaring Pakistan as a defaulter with no foreign investment pouring in and local investors fleeing from the country, and there were no employment opportunities while loadshedding had reached dangerous proportions, he added. At that time, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made some promises with the nation that he would work for a bright terrorism-free Pakistan by eliminating terrorism network and restoring peace in Karachi, Balochistan and the rest of the country, ending energy crisis, and providing a conducive business environment.

“But our government has not been given room to work from the day one,” he added. Saad said Pakistan, which itself was powerful country, was located among powerful countries. Some international forces wanted to keep it under their control, but they knew that democratic governments here would not allow them to use its ports illegally. Saad said it was Nawaz Sharif who had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

The minister said that CPEC projects were not for a family as roads and energy plants would serve the entire nation. He thanked China for investing in Pakistan to make it prosperous. He questioned as to why China did not invest in Pakistan when Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari were in power.—APP