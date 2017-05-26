No new taxes

Every year around this time when the ongoing financial year is closing and budget-making for the next financial year at the federal and provincial level gets underway, people start making demands for relief one way or the other and increase in the salaries and pensions of the serving and retired public servants respectively and much more. This is quite good to note that the Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has come out with a categorical assurance that no new tax will be levied in the new provincial budget and it will be friendly for the people, farmers and industrialists.

It is also appreciable the provincial government will be allocating enhanced funds in the new budget for important sectors of education, health, provision of clean drinking water and other social sectors besides taking more steps for improvement of infrastructure and transport sectors.

All this is quite assuring and promising and augurs well to improve various sectors. This is to ask the untiring and energetic chief minister, who is also known as the hard task master, to ensure that the funds allocated for development projects are utilized fully and fruits of the massive developmental activities start reaching down to the people. Let the people themselves say that they are benefitting from facilities provided by the government in education, health and other sectors without any discrimination whatsoever. While the chief minister has assured no new tax will be levied, it will be more appreciable if the existing taxes and levies particular those affecting middle class people directly and indirectly are also revised downwardly.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

