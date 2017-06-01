No new taxes or increase in existing ones: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday directed against the imposition of new taxes or any increase in the existing ones. He said strict financial discipline should be observed by cutting down the non-developmental expenditure and proper exploitation of the natural resources of the province that would enhance the resource base.

He was presiding over a high level meeting here at the Chief Minister House, that focused on resource generation, enhancing budgetary provisions and creation of additional resources for the new fiscal year. Khattak directed against double taxation.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Mines and Minerals, Transport etc. The chief minister called upon the officials concerned to take up with the federal government the dues and royalties on hydel power, oil and gas and tobacco.

Pervez Khattak directed to properly publicize the vacant posts in the media in order to recruit eligible and deserving candidates in all the productive sectors and public sector institutions. He regretted that despite vacant posts, the government officers did not advertize them on flimsy excuses.

Pervez Khattak disagreed with the proposal to tax vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which were registered in Islamabad or other provinces adding that taxing those vehicles would be an injustice.

On the question of using infrastructure of this province by these vehicles, the chief minister tasked the relevant quarters to contact with other provinces and even try to find a reasonable solution on scientific basis.

The chief minister said that efforts should be made for enhancing the tax base of the province and exploring avenues that could contribute to the provincial resources.