No need for illusions

PAKISTAN sincerely wants to have good relations with all of its neighbours, including India and Afghanistan. But it is no use living under illusions. It is obvious that the current rulers in both neighbouring countries have adopted a hostile, anti-Pakistan narrative. Sweet reasoning is not going to make them budge from their hard-line stance. The latest proof is India’s rejection of the well-intentioned bid by Turkish President Erdogan to help resolve India-Pakistan differences on Kashmir.

Under the circumstances, our repeated expression of desire to have friendly relations with these governments is taking us nowhere and looks like a stance of weakness. But the realpolitik is that Pakistan is a strong country with a military muscle —in terms of nuclear weapons and long-range delivery system— that can inflict the most terrible destruction all over India, But, in a nuclear war, Pakistan too would be devastated. This is what makes nuclear weapons the ultimate deterrent against war. In other words, nuclear war is madness for both parties and will have to be avoided at all costs.

But is this hard reality understood in India? Take the case of Subramanian Swamy, an important leader of BJP, the ruling party in India. He is well-known for his anti-Pakistan venom. His latest diatribe is illustrative of his mindset. Responding to a recent reaffirmation of Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir by Pakistan army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, Swamy said on May 1, 2017 that “India is waiting for an opportunity to go to war with Pakistan.” Daring Pakistan to attempt anything in Kashmir, he said: “We will retaliate and that will be the end of Pakistan. All Indian nationalists are waiting for an opportunity to finish Pakistan. No matter how much Islamabad tries, they will never succeed in separating Kashmir from India.” In an interview to ANI on May 2, Swami asked India “to bomb Pakistani camps (allegedly training militants), whatever the consequences be. Be ready for war. Indian people are ready for sacrifice.” In an earlier interview on July 4, 2014, Swamy had advocated war with Pakistan and said: “Let them use nuclear weapons. We’ll use it on them. There will be no Pakistan left. May be 100 million will die, no problem.” This is an utterly callous and reckless statement.

When a Pakistani military court gave death sentence to Jhadav, the RAW spy caught in Pakistani Baluchistan, Swamy threatened that “if Pakistan hangs Jhadav, then India must recognise Baluchistan as an independent country.” In a tweet on April 18, Swamy said: “And after Jhadav if Pak does another atrocity then Sindh will be seceded out of Pakistan.” He urged Balochis in Delhi to form a government-in-exile. Swamy threatened that “ultimately Pakistan will end up in four pieces”. About the ten-month old anti-India protests in Kashmir, Swamy stated that the “solution to Kashmir valley revolt is to depopulate as was done to Kashmir valley Hindus. For a few years keep them in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu.” Kashmir valley has a population of four million. Swamy visualizes that all of them would be expelled and put as refugees in far-away Tamil Nadu. Some can argue that Swamy is expressing his personal opinion. But he is a leader of India’s ruling party and his statements have not been disowned by Indian government. While serving as Pakistan’s Acting Ambassador in India during 1976-78, I had met Swamy, a young MP who, unlike other parliamentarians, had no hesitation in meeting Pakistani diplomats to discuss political issues. Swamy had a PhD in Economics from Harvard and at that time, he seemed to have more balanced views. But over the years, he has become a diehard Hindutva supporter with links to openly anti-Muslim RSS. Though Swami is a rabid Hindu ideologue, it is interesting to note that his wife Roxna is of Parsi background and his daughter Suhasini is married to a Muslim, son of ex-FS Salman Haider. Suhasini holds pro-Islam views and is an Urdu poetess as well.

The latest Indian canard is that the Pakistan army beheaded two Indian soldiers near LoC. The latter hotly denied this charge, pointing out that it was a professional army that was incapable of such conduct. Making this killing as the rationale, Indian army generals and others have issued dire threats against Pakistan. There is no earthly reason why Pakistan army should have carried out any mutilation. Later reports say that India is blaming a militant group for the outrage. Thus, Indian anger against Pakistan is clearly misplaced. In fact, the Indian narrative on terrorism itself is baseless and irrational. India assumes that Pakistani terrorist groups take orders from Pakistan army, but the reality is that Pakistan itself is the biggest victim of terrorists. The Pakistan army is fully engaged in fighting these terrorists, who openly declare that they are enemies of Pakistan. If India is genuine about the war against terrorists, it should be grateful for Pakistan’s Operation Zarb-e-Azb. But confessions of both Jhadav and TTP ex-spokesman Ehsan reveal that India is involved in aiding TTP terrorists and Baluch secessionists. This is nothing but state terrorism. India is using the terrorism issue merely as a handy weapon to defame Pakistan.

Indian accusations of Pakistani sponsorship of the current Kashmiri protests are another fabrication. There is no way Pakistan could induce Kashmiri young and old, women and children, to come out daily on the streets to face death, torture and weapons that blind the protestors. The world media and objective Indian opinion are reporting the purely indigenous nature of Kashmiri resistance. Even Swamy’s callous statement to “depopulate Kashmir valley” is an admission that practically all Kashmiris oppose Indian occupation.

The foregoing analysis suggests that the Modi-led Indian government is following a hostile anti-Pakistan policy. It is supported by the Indian media which spouts venom and hatred against Pakistan on the slightest excuse. In such circumstances, Pakistan should entertain no hopes of dialogue with India. However, Indian hostility should not worry Pakistan too much, which needs to concentrate on economic development. The speedy implementation of CPEC projects is going to transform Pakistan’s economy and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world arena, while the nuclear deterrent is sufficient to keep India away from any military misadventure.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the ex-Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

