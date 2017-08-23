No National Anthem in the remaining ODIs between Sri Lanka and India

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

On Thursday, when the two teams-Sri Lanka and the visiting Virat Kohli’s men- line up for the second ODI (One Day International) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy), no National Anthem of either country will be played, according to Dinesh Ratnasingham, the media manager attached with the home team.

Speaking exclusively from Sri Lanka, he said, “we have adopted the practice of singing National Anthem only at the beginning of each format of the game”.

Both teams were present for the National Anthem (on the first day) during the first Test match (Galle) In the second Test at Colombo and Kandy, the protocol was followed and National Anthem was not sung.

“The practice of singing National Anthem was followed in the first ODI (on Sunday at Dambulla) and again it will be sung at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo before the commencement of the only T-20 match (6th September) on this tour. Rest of the venues will have immediate start of the match without the Anthem Ceremony”, the media manager explained.

Interestingly, the National Anthems of India and Sri Lanka (also Bangladesh) were written by the late Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore. The National Anthem for Sri Lanka was first written by him in Bengali which was later translated in their local language.

National Anthems of Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played during their bilateral series next month.

It will, however, be interesting to see the National Anthem of which country will be played when the Rest of the World XI plays against Pakistan next month.