No nation can move forward without technical, professional education

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak announced introduction of technical courses of civil aircraft for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial government was committed to give additional vocational training centers to be run by Pakistan Air Force on professional lines that is a confidence the provincial government reposed in Pakistan Air Force. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtiar Shaheed Vocational Training Centre for Women, at Badaber, Peshawar. Speaker KP Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Provincial Ministers Inayatullah, Shah Farman, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Training Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Principal Staff Officers of Air Force and relatives of Shuhada attended the ceremony.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of technical and professional education in the modern era adding that without it no nation can move forward. He lamented there was no base of quality education in the province when he took over. The entire education system had collapsed and there was no linkage of the education system with the industry that should have been the preliminary requirements of national development, he added. He said his government focused on technical and professional education. It gave a vision and strategy to the technical and professional education in the backdrop of CPEC so that the youth could get respectable sources of earnings in the province, he remarked.

He said that the opening of this centre would rewrite the history of mainstreaming the women folk and giving them the training facilities in the province in collaboration with the armed forces. Terming the quality and professional education as the key to national development, he regretted that previously there was a culture of sale and purchase of marks in examinations but his government discouraged it. When the world nations were going to science and technical education and linking their education system with their industry and trade, our education system was producing mediocre. Unfortunately, the rulers had no vision in the past, he added.

Chief Minister called upon the people to comprehend the importance of education otherwise the old system of education was of no use adding that this province would need skilled manpower whose services could be utilized in the CPEC related projects that was the main reason his government laid down the foundation for a strong base of technical education and it also gave some of its technical centres to Pakistan Air Force. PTI started the journey of technical education and it laid down the infrastructure that would meet our future requirements and the ultimate goal was to give our youth opportunities of employments in mass scale, he added.

He appreciated Air Chief Marshal Suhail Aman and Air Commodore Muhammad Amin for helping the provincial government in technical education. He said that under the project, 78 female completed their training and another 186 female were getting training. He assured his government would initiate technical courses of civil aircraft and would introduce a number of other courses for the youth of the province to get employment even abroad.