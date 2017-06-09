‘No move to appoint Atif Bajwa as SBP Governor’

Islamabad

A spokesman of Finance Division has strongly rebutted print and electronic media reports regarding appointment of Atif Bajwa as Governor, State Bank of Pakistan.

In a statement issued Thursday, the spokesman said that at present no proposal for appointing Atif Bajwa as Governor SBP is under consideration.

The spokesman said that the process for appointing Governor SBP is however underway and a decision to this effect will be taken in due course. He said that till such time, Riaz Riazuddin shall continue to serve as the Acting Governor.

Ashraf Mahmood Wathra retired as governor SBP on April 28 this year after serving on this post for three years.

Wathra is also Chairman of the SBP Board of Directors, which is a statutory body responsible for the general superintendence and direction of the affairs of the bank. Prior to taking charge as governor, he was appointed as acting governor on January 31, 2014.—NNI