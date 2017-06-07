No Modi, Nawaz meeting at SCO summit: Sushma

New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj dismissed the view that Pakistan can approach the International Court of Justice over Kashmir issues after New Delhi approached the world court in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The Indian minister, while addressing an annual news conference of the External Affairs Ministry, said: “Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to ICJ. The Simla agreement and Lahore declaration are very clear on Kashmir issue that it can only be resolved bilaterally. The two countries are bound by these bilateral agreements.”

When questioned on the prospects of a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Swaraj said nothing was fixed

“No meeting is scheduled either from their side or from our side,” said the Indian minister.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 8-9. India and Pakistan are among the six observer states in the SCO and will be elevated as full-time members in the summit.

According to India Today, Swaraj also referred to some cases pending in other courts such as Hyderabad Nizam funds case in the UK and issues related to the Indus Waters Treaty before the World Bank.

While responding to claims that New Delhi had maintained a ‘flip-flop policy’ with Islamabad, she claimed that India wants to hold dialogue with Pakistan, and resolve issues bilaterally without any third party mediation, but terror and talks cannot go together.—INP