No military solution to Kashmir dispute

Views from United States

Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir

THE President of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir, has said in Chicago Tuesday that by refusing to implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, India has violated its international obligation.

Addressing the 55th Annual Convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Chicago, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir said, that Kashmir is a large, resourceful, cultured and multicultural territory that needs no Indian interference. He said that to deny the right to self-determination to millions of people of Kashmir was a travesty of justice and a violation of the letter and intent of the UN charter.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir said that by refusing to implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions, India violated its international obligation. “These resolutions demand cessation of the military actions, demilitarization and allowing the people of Kashmir to decide their future through an unfettered referendum, or plebiscite under UN supervision,” he added.

The ISNA Conventions in the past were attended by international dignitaries like President Jimmy Carter and Iranian President, Syed Mohammad Khatami.

Dr Mir added that Indian occupation of Kashmir was by far the most consequential political blunder the Indian government has made. “India never anticipated its catastrophic consequences. And to this day they seem to be blind to the outcome of the terrible tragedy of their making. A wanton blunder so monumental, that it has led to three major wars. And there is more than a fair chance a much more devastating war in future will follow. Only, the next time around, it may not be a conventional war but a nuclear holocaust, a war of mutual annihilation, a war of mutually assured destruction,” he warned.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, the Secretary General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said that Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest issues pending on the agenda of the UN Security Council. “Kashmir’s occupation by India has been left undisturbed by the international community, even though its validity has never been accepted. At no stage, however, have the people of Jammu and Kashmir shown themselves to be reconciled to India’s occupation. There is only one way of just and honourable peace; the way chalked out in the international agreements that the future will be decided by the people of Kashmir. Only the exertion of the necessary moral pressure by the world powers, particularly the US will lead the parties to that way,” he added.

Professor (Dr) Imtiaz Khan, President of Kashmiri American Council, described the historical facts about Kashmir. The people of Kashmir, he said were promised by both India and Pakistan with the firm support of the world powers to be given the right to self-determination. These international agreements were never fulfilled until today.

Dr Intiyaz Khan referred to the prevailing draconian law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which has given the total impunity to the Indian Army in occupied Kashmir. “An Indian soldier can shoot to kill at will and he will not be accountable to anybody or any agency for any prosecution,” he said. Dr Khan added that the Hurriyat leaders have always impressed upon the people of Kashmir to express their dissent in a peaceful manner. “The millions of people on the streets of Kashmir cannot be termed as extremists or terrorists. The massive peaceful demonstrations have been reflection of the indigenous nature of the Kashmiri resistance movement,” he added.

“The world powers need to intervene in setting a stage for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute before the two nuclear states of India and Pakistan indulge in full fledged war which will be a monumental disaster that will engulf not only the region but large part of the world,” Dr Khan concluded.

Dr M A Dhar showed a short video about the atrocities being committed by the Indian Army on the civilian population of occupied Kashmir. He said, every day unspeakable atrocities occur at the hands of Indian Army. He pointed out that conceptually the whole issue of Kashmir is a violation of human rights, non-implementation of UN resolutions, the forcible occupation of Kashmir and defiance of international commitments. Dr Dhar stressed that it was high time to mitigate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people, who had been pledged the UN-sponsored plebiscite that had been denied to them by India.

Following are excerpts from the speech of Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir: Thank you for joining us in this session once again to listen to us, narrating the saga of Kashmir. Little has changed since we last spoke here in this ISNA convention. The needle on the liberation has not moved an iota. The only thing that has changed is that many more lives of innocent Kashmiri lives have been lost, many more people have been victimized and many more atrocities committed by the occupation forces. And frankly, not much can be expected, not only from the Government of India, but even from the world community. The world is in a pitiable state of its own, international law and order, is in a downward spiral. Nations are falling into the hands of despots and demagogues. International political institutions are merely going through the motions and barely surviving. To expect them to resolve vexing issues like Kashmir is an exercise in futility. There are no credible functioning international institutions left that would discuss, adjudicate and act to resolve the issues of violations of human and political rights perpetrated by tyrannies, particularly in Muslim nations.

It is 70 years since the birth of a free India and 72 years since the birth of the United Nations and 70 years of an illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. No one outside of Kashmir really cares. Neither has India been able to pacify Kashmir over the last 70 years, nor has the UN been able to help settle the conflict and establish a permanent state of peace in the region. All the Kashmiris have seen is death, destruction, atrocities and denial of human rights.

Kashmir has been a geopolitical bone of contention between India and Pakistan. Pakistan believes Kashmir naturally belongs with Pakistan, because it is predominantly Muslim by religion and contiguous geographically. To Pakistan it makes perfect sense. It would make a more perfect nation.

It is consistent with the accepted conceptual and legal basis of the creation of Pakistan. India believes Kashmir belongs to India because it serves its economic, geopolitical and hegemonic interests. Kashmiris are proud of being Kashmiris. Kashmiris love Pakistan and many, if not all, do believe in being part of such a perfect union.

They don’t hate Indians, but they do not like the policies of the government of India what they did in 1947 – everything from its unsolicited intrusion and occupation, as well as all the lies, deceit and a web of the evil and diabolical scheme it spun to justify its despicable 1947 invasion and continued occupation. Kashmiris were coming out of a long period of dark ages of their own at that time – like all other civilized nations have gone through, including Indians.

Indian invasion was nothing, but an inhuman and cynical ploy. They devised it on their own in collaboration with its own formal colonialist master, Great Britain. Contrary to their lies, falsehoods and fabrications, there was no true invitation and no “instrument of accession from the abdicating Maharaja Hari Singh who was fleeing for his life from Kashmir. The renowned British historian Alastair Lamb has authoritatively rejected this Indian claim. It is they, the gang of Nehru, Velebhabhai Patel and VP Menon of India who fabricated this myth.

—Email