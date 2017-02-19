No mercy for terrorists

A forceful, determined and coordinated response that the armed forces gave on Friday to the latest wave of terrorism in the country has sent an unambiguous message to all that Pakistan would go to any extent to thwart conspiracies against its security. Moving swiftly, security forces wiped out over one hundred terrorists from parts of the country and, according to media reports, not contradicted officially, four hideouts and training camps of Jamaatul Ahrar were decimated in strikes on Pak-Afghan border.

The series of terrorist attacks and the modus operandi of the terrorists, their handlers and patrons left no doubt that these were perpetrated at the behest of Afghan and Indian security agencies. Pakistani concerns were categorically conveyed to Afghan leadership when embassy officials were summoned to GHQ earlier in the day, Advisor on National Security Sartaj Aziz spoke to Afghan National Security Advisor and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned Commander of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General John Nicholson. The other side was informed about presence of terrorist outfits on Afghan soil and their patronage by hostile agencies. The strikes on sanctuaries across the border meant the authorities concerned expected no cooperation from Afghanistan and had to act to convey to terrorists that there is no safe place for them now. Pakistan has done enough to mitigate threat from within the country through a comprehensive and indiscriminate military operation and the only major concern remained terrorism from across the border where anti-Pakistan groups were having safe havens. But strangely enough, while India is sparing no opportunity and platform to malign Pakistan on the issue of terrorism and is not ready to forget Mumbai attacks, Pakistan is guilty of not highlighting with the desired intensity the issue of Indian-sponsored acts of terrorism in Pakistan, which result into Mumbai-like incidents frequently in the country. That is what India tried to do at the just concluded Moscow moot on Afghanistan but one doesn’t know for sure what Pakistan did to counter New Delhi. Similarly, the speed with which the law enforcing agencies moved against terrorist elements within the country clearly showed their identities and whereabouts were known and the question arises why no action was taken against them beforehand and why we waited for the doomsday to act.

