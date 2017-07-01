No marks of violence on Dasti, says medical report

Sanaullah reduces allegations to tactics for political gains

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A medical report of Awami Raj Party MNA Jamshed Ahmed Dasti issued by the Punjab Government on Friday revealed that no marks of violence were found during the MNA’s examination.

The examination report prepared by a board of five doctors from District Headquarters Hospital, found there were no visible marks of violence on the MNA’s body.

In a video broadcast a day earlier, a seemingly agitated Dasti, who was remanded for six days to police custody on June 23, alleged that he is being tortured and starved by police. Dasti, who was arrested by police minutes before he was scheduled to be released from jail after an Anti-Terrorism Court approved his bail application in a different case, also alleged that he was being framed and false cases had been registered against him.

Following the video broadcast, the Punjab Government decided to conduct the medical examination of the MNA, who had also complained of chest pain and toothache.

The dental surgeon consulted during the examination said there are no marks of violence and the toothache being experienced by Dasti is not related to torture, the report says.

Similarly, the cardiologist consulted stated in the report that the MNA did not have any “any active cardiac problem”.

Dasti, who was kept at the Dera Ghazi Khan Central Jail, was moved to the Sargodha District Jail on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has reduced Member of National Assembly Jamshed Dasti’s torture-in-captivity allegations to mere political scoring in a statement on Friday.

Six-member committee that was tasked to look into arrested Dasti’s allegations forwarded its report to the law minister on Friday. The provincial minister maintained that Dasti has been given all the facilities and rights that he is entitled to in jail. The report denies of any torture been done on the parliamentarian.

Sanaullah said that Dasti had complained of toothache and pain in the chest last month and the medics, after a thorough checkup had cleared him.

On the other hand, a bail plea was filed in an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha which is to be heard on July 3.

