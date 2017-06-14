No loadshedding during Sehr, Iftar for residential consumers: K-Electric

Staff Reporter

There is no load-shed in any part of the city during Sehr and Iftar for residential consumers and K-Electric is trying its utmost best to provide maximum relief to its valued customers. Spokesperson K-Electric has reiterated that unannounced load-shed is not being conducted in the city. K-Electric teams are working round-the-clock wherever localized faults arise. Areas that have electricity theft are prone to localized faults and tripping more. K-Electric teams are also continuing with the anti-theft (anti-Kunda) drives in different parts of the city, including Jauhar, Shah Faisal, Gulshan, Malir, North Nazimabad, Korangi and Orangi, amongst others. Camps had been setup so as to engage with local communities of Ghazdarabad, Rehmat Chowk, Sadr, Jauhar and parts of Korangi recently where KE’s teams educated the locals against electricity theft and the repercussion it has in the name of localized faults and breakdowns. The teams are also educating the residents on using energy wisely. Different areas are being converted on Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) which helps in reducing losses, theft ratio and eventually the load-shed hours for the community or area. To date K-Electric has converted 2,600 PMTs on Aerial Bundled cables under its flagship project Ujala which has resultantly improved the electricity supply to these areas compared to the previous years. Spokesperson added that there were a few unforeseen circumstances at the beginning of the month that resulted in power disruption in a few parts of the city for which the power utility apologizes to its valued customers. K-Electric continuously strives to improve its network and rectify any localized fault in minimal time, but also appeals to its customers to avoid electricity theft and report such cases to the power utility so that the electricity supply to their area improves.