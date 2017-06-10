No more loadshedding in industrial areas, markets during Ramzan

Amanullah Khan

Representatives of K-Electric have claimed that that no load shedding will be carried out at the Industrial Areas, Commercial Markets and Bazaars of the city during the remaining days of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

The K-Electric representatives during the meeting added that as the peak shopping season has just begun, K-Electric will make all out efforts to make sure that people carry out their shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr in a pleasant environment without complaining about K-Electric. In this regard, the staff of K-Electric’s Maintenance Department will remain deployed at the commercial markets and bazaars of the city in order to effectively respond to any power failure situation.

K-Electric’s representatives requested Karachi Chamber to share names and contact details of focal persons from various commercial markets and bazaars so that they could be linked with concerned officers of K-Electric’s Maintenance Department which will surely help in promptly dealing with any issue pertaining to electricity supply failure.

Referring to difficulties faced by the masses due to frequent power failures, they explained some of the key reason behind the abrupt upsurge in power failure which included curtailment of supply from national grid and heavy humidity which is being addressed by replacing the existing lines with new ones.

They were fairly optimistic that the situation is likely to improve further in the days to come as Shanghai Electric Company of China is planning to invest heavily on improving K-Electric infrastructure and its power generation capacity.

Efforts are being made to make K-Electric self-sufficient in terms power generation and take it to such a level by 2020 when they will not be requiring any power supply from the national grid, they added. Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo urged K-Electric to devise a clear strategy on how to provide immediate relief and take practical steps to minimize the grievances being faced by the masses due to excessive power failures in the holy month of Ramzan.