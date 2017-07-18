No libraries

Chahsar Boys High School, District Kech has large number of students, but unfortunately there is no library for students to gain additional information and course books are their only source of information.

As a result, the school is not showing good results for career trajectory of young generation because their level of critical thinking is very low. The DC Kech should look into the matter in order to set up a library in the school.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat, Balochistan

