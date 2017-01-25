No law exists on child protection: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday heard the Tayyaba torture case in which a serving judge and his wife have been suspected of torturing the 10-year-old maid.

The bench raised key questions over laws regarding child protection and rights of domestic employees, and sought NGOs cooperation in the case.

On Monday, a local court granted pre-arrest bail to Judge Raja Khurram Ali and his wife.

An inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad police has found additional sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband of criminal negligence whereas the couple had denied allegations of torturing Tayyaba.

The police registered a case against Ms Zafar on Dec 29, and the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court ordered an inquiry into the matter the same day.

In Wednesday’s proceeding, the CJP observed that no law exists in the country on child protection.

The hearing was also attended by human rights lawyer and social activist Asma Jahangir and different representatives of NGOs. The court ordered them to present data regarding employment of child maids.

The court pointed out that complete statements of the accused were not recorded in the case. IG Islamabad Police assured that a complete challan of the case will be filed today.

The case was adjourned for a week.