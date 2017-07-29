No law to appeal against SC decision, says AG

Islamabad

Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali said on Friday that there is no law according to which the prime minister can file an appeal against decision of the Supreme Court. The AG said Nawaz Sharif may consider filing a review request with the bench. Addressing the media outside the court, Ali said the combined decision of the bench was according to his expectations.

“All three judges of the implementation bench gave separate reasons for their decision,” he added. According to the attorney general, the prime minister’s iqama [work permit] was the reason for his disqualification.—INP