No justification for PM to continue office: Khursheed

Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid said that there no moral justification for Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to continue his office after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the PML-N government should complete its tenure by nominating another party leader for the position of prime minister. He added Nawaz Sharif has become weak, therefore, he has no justification to continue the PM office.

He said: “We don’t want to weaken the PM office but will make all-out efforts to make the office stronger. He said that JIT has completed its job and now it was upon the court to decide in the light of the report.

After court of Allah PPP has strong belief of getting justice from Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).

Khurshid Shah said that matter of demands of PM resignation of PM came under discussion during cabinet meeting which was matter of satisfaction.

The opposition leader said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always sacrificed for democracy and it still stands at back of the democratic institutions.

Lambasting the performance of the incumbent PML-N government, he said that unemployment and inflation increased manifold during last four years.

Referring to the prime minister, Khurshid Shah said, “You are not more capable to challenge opposition political parties. Whom you will challenge, masses or judiciary”, he questioned.

Taking a swipe at the leadership, he asked if they will again confront the public and the judiciary. He also questioned why no action has been taken against the prime minister yet. Shah said that Nawaz lacks the courage to confront the democratic political parties of the country. ‘Will not let anyone derail democracy’, headed—INP