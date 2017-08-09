No heavy duty vehicles allowed on GT Road from today

Staff Reporter

All kinds of heavy duty vehicles will not be allowed on Rawalpindi-Lahore Grand Trunk Road for three days (from August 9 to 11) to ensure smooth movement of PML-N rally starting from August 9 from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

DIG Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar directed the DPOs and CTOs of various districts to evolve alternate route plan for emergency service vehicles and brief people regarding traffic situation through media during PML-N rally, said a spokesman for police.

The Punjab police, in consultation with National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have prepared an alternative traffic route plan for the PML-N rally