No govt officer allowed going against merit: Shahbaz

Shahbaz reviews Lahore Knowledge Park project

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Various matters of Lahore Knowledge Park Company (KPC) were reviewed in detail on Tuesday in a 4-hours long meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Chairman CM Inspection Committee presented report which highlighted embezzlement in the process of tracking down of recruitments in the company. CM while taking strict notice reprimanded CEO KPC on account of negligence and directed to terminate all recruitments against the merit immediately also dismiss all those who were hired violating merit.

Speaking on the occasion he said that Punjab Government promoted merit at every front without compromising transparency and virtue. ‘No government officer is allowed to go against it.’ He directed all government officers to abide by the rules and regulations otherwise strict action would be taken against those who misuse Public chattels. He sought report on misappropriations in KPC Lahore within 07 days so that guilty ones could be identified and held responsible.

Concerned departments should keep an eye on Government companies as such violation is not tolerable at any cost and if any such imprudence happens in future concerned sectaries and members of boards of companies will be held accountable, he added. CM said that Punjab Government has established board members comprising of endowed folks and it is their responsibility now to ensure the smoothness and transparency of all matters.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who will turn back to the high standards set by Punjab Government. CM said that he encourages best human resources hired at merit as no one can impeach at our transparent policies for the Billion Rupees mega projects. Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Chief Secretary, Chairman Chief Minister’s inspection team, Chairman planning Development and officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

Meanwhile Member National Assembly Aalim Daad Lalika called on Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif here, Tuesday.

While expressing his views at this occasion, the CM said, PML (N) is working on the lines of ‘Humanity First’ and we have taken every possible step to improve the living standard of less privileged associates of our society. He said projects are being initiated under the vibrant leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif based on speed and transparency. The government efforts to strengthen the economic foundations of country have been proved fruitful as foreign investment brought into country has opened vast employment opportunities, he added.

Shahbaz said that even International Organisations have acknowledged good governance, transparent policies and splendid performance of Punjab government. He vowed to overcome energy crises very soon and achieve the ultimate progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.