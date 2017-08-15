No funds for oncology center

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The provincial government is yet to allocate funds for establishment of the Centre for Oncology and Hospice despite approval by the chief minister in 2014, according to relevant sources. In view of load of cancer patients, the government approved the center and agreed to allocate Rs250 million but despite passing of three years, the patients still suffer due to shortage of space at medical oncology ward of Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The 20-bed ward established in 2006 is admitting about 2,000 patients per year but as many people suffering from various types of the disease require hospitalization for their proper treatment. In 1999, the first oncology ward was established at Khyber Teaching Hospital that was shifted to HMC in 2006. However, there has been no expansion of services at the ward since then. According to the plan, HMC had agreed to establish the center and increase number of beds to 40 with 28-bed hospice for the terminally-ill patients at a premises allocated by the hospital.

The proposed hospice was to be the first one of its kind in the country and it was desperately needed to provide supportive treatment to the patients, who were not curable but to improve their lifestyle, said sources. Currently, patients are admitted in medical wards when the specific ward runs out of beds. The patients are shifted to the ward when beds are available.