‘No funds for incomplete projects’

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that he would never release even a single penny for an incomplete plan under municipal services and sanitation as this is the wastage of resources and erosion of public confidence that his government cannot afford.

He directed to outsource the whole sanitation and municipal services plan adding that the department should have a comprehensive plan otherwise the government would never release funds for any project of municipal services and sanitation.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of emergency number for municipal services viz 1334, Grievances and Redressal system, android based attendance system and use of mobile application for survey and citizen feed back under WSSP here today. Minister Local Government Inayatullah, Mega project focal person for Peshawar Shaukat Yousafzai, Regional Head of UNICEF and others addressed the gathering.

The Chief Minister said that it was good that 70% of the rusty water supply pipes have been replaced but he wanted the target should be taken to 100%.