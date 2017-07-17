No foreign power can save Nawaz: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A day before the top court is set to resume hearing into the Panama Papers case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said no foreign power could save the premier from accountability. “I have heard they are seeking support from the UAE to save themselves from accountability,” Imran told his supporters at a workers’ convention in Islamabad on Sunday evening. “But neither Narendra Modi nor Donald Trump or the Qatari prince or any other country in the world can save Nawaz Sharif.”

“While Nawaz Sharif [may think] can destroy other institutions too, I promise an unprecedented number of masses will take to streets to oust the rulers,” he said. “You will not find a place to hide; this time you will not be able to go to Jeddah but to Adiala jail.”

“I am telling my workers to be prepared as they (PML-N), after attempting to discredit the JIT, will now go after the top court and Pakistan Army.” The PML-N, Imran added, will aim at these two institutions as they have already destroyed all other institutions, including Parliament, the SECP and the FBR.“I will call upon my supporters in few days to stand by these institutions if the course of justice is hindered.”