No flood victim to suffer hunger: Hasina

Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sayutday said no one will suffer from hunger due to the ongoing flood, renewing the promise that her government’s support for the flood victims will continue until the next crops are harvested.

“Our aim is just one — not a single person will suffer from hunger. We’ll take steps to ensure food security for each person,” she said while distributing relief materials and seedlings among flood victims on the premises of Gobindaganj upazila parishad.

Sheikh Hasina said the government was aware that there would be a flashflood this time. “So, we took steps to ensure food for all and avert any possible food scarcity…we’ve already started importing food grains.”

She said the government will import 15 lakh metric tonnes of food grains, if necessary, for ensuring the food security of people. “We’ll distribute food free of cost among the extreme poor who are unable to buy it. Our plan is to ensure that until the next crops are harvested …not a single person will suffer from hunger.”

The Prime Minister said the government will distribute Tk 58,77,19,315 among the flood victims alongside continuing the agricultural loan so that they can go for cultivating their next crops.—Agencies