No facilities in Thar hospital

I wish to mention that Tharparkar, Sindh is facing serious shortage of facilities in its hospitals. It is painful to notice that over 172 infants have lost their lives this year and dozens of ailing kids are still waiting for treatment in Civil hospital Mithi, because of an outbreak of waterborne diseases and malnutrition. The health officials have stopped sharing details of the deaths of kids with media.

Most of dispensaries and basic heath units in villages do not function and ailing kids are brought to hospital, but they are not even getting proper treatment there. Why government of Sindh and other health authorities are not willing to save the ailing kids of Tharparkar is a big question? The federal and provisional governments must focus on this alarming problem as soon as possible.

JALAL KHER

Via email

