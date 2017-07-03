No evidence produced against PML-N in Musharraf, PPP’s 14 years tenure: Abid

Islamabad

State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has said conspiracies against PML-N would definitely be foiled since its opponents miserably failed to bring evidence of corruption against it even in their tenures of more than 14 years. ‘Pervez Musharraf in his tenure of nine years and PPP government in five years, could not produce evidences of corruption against leadership of PML-N as they tried it through the then NAB and other government organizations. Our leadership is very much clean and conspiracies against it, would be foiled,’ Abid Sher Ali said while talking to mediapersons here on Sunday.

He said that family of OML-N leadership is being called on their business matters and it is unacceptable to link business activities with corruption in an unjustified manner. The State Minister criticized the head of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rahseed Ahmed and said he and PTI leaders portray themselves as the ‘spokespersons’ of the inquiry team. He called for taking suo motu notice of Sheikh Rasheed’s statement who talks about interim set-up within next 10 days. A persons, ousted from three various parties, is busy in staging drama and he should be asked to whom he is representing, he added.

Abid Sher Ali said that Nawaz Sharif did sacrifice for the supremacy of judiciary and expressed the optimism that PML-N political leadership would succeed in the next elections with the support of nation. The State Minister said that economy of Pakistan is getting strengthened under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif who also demonstrated political wisdom and prudence by giving opportunities to others to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan despite good strength of PML-N in these provinces. ‘We are not afraid of any crisis because of support of nation which is witnessing the entire situation. We will also foil the designs of those in next elections who are trying to sideline us,’ he said.

The State Minister said majority of PML-N is very much clear in the upcoming Senate elections in 2018 and conspiracies are being hatched against the party having majority. Abid Sher Ali said that PML-N fully believed in the dignity and respect of the institutions. He said, we are ready to face anything in case of evidence against us but would not allow to take revenge by indulging us on non-issues.

‘No body asks from Musharraf who is leading a luxurious life and JIT should be constituted against those who damaged national interests for the sake of their own benefits like Monis Elahi and Dr Asim,’ he added. He said state institutions are apparently being weakened by external forces, opposed to CPEC and emerging economy of Pakistan and vowed that their designs would be ultimately foiled with national unity and cohesion.—APP