No evidence Mashal committed blasphemy: JIT

Says PSF incited mob against AWKU student

Staff Report

Peshawar

Pakhtun Students Federation, the student wing of Awami National Party, was threatened by Mardan university student Mashal Khan’s activities that is why they incited people to attack him over blasphemy.

This was stated in the enquiry report of the joint investigation team formed to probe his killing.

“[However] there is no proof against Mashal and his friends of being involved in blasphemy,” read the report that has been completed.

According to the JIT report, the president of university employees, Ajmal Mayar, revealed during investigation that around a month before the incident PSF President Sabir Mayar and an employee of the varsity, Asad Katlang, went to him and said they wanted to remove Mashal from their way as he was a threat to their group. The report added that Sabir and Asad did not mention how they wanted to get rid of Mashal, but they are on the run since the day of the killing.

Mashal, who was also part of PSF, would openly speak against irregularities in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, the report added. He had protested over the issue of university not having a vice chancellor after the previous one retired, as the absence of one would hinder the students from getting their degrees, read the report. “No one from the AWKUM management visited the camp, due to which Mashal called them thieves.”

The report has revealed that the most of the people at the university, from the registrar to security officer, were hired on the basis of nepotism and not merit. “They even have criminal records and should be investigated,” the report read. “This has disrupted the environment of the university.” The report states the murder was premeditated and also raises questions about the role of the police.

It has also been stated that after Mashal was tortured by a mob, he last spoke to the hostel warden, recited the kalma and pleaded to be taken to the hospital.