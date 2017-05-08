No end to radicalisation

Malik Atif Mahmood

Melbourne, Australia

Situation is reported to have been tense in Hub (Baluchistan) over a blasphemy case against a local Pakistani Hindu man who allegedly shared some content on social media. It is believed that this mindset of taking law into ones hands in case of blasphemy has certain religious perspective.

Harassment of weak due to their faith is no secret in Pakistan. Persecution of Ahmedis, Christians and also of some “majority” groups continues unabated despite Pakistani state’s overt claims of implementing so called “National Action Plan”. Close observation reveals that an exclusive mindset has been deliberately created by fear mongering state narrative in the last three decades, dictated by establishment’s peculiar security interests. Primarily the reason behind this fear was East Pakistan’s debacle. Fall of Dhaka penetrated deep into the mindset of Pakistani state and in post war analysis it came up with the diagnosis that if Pakistan was religionised enough there would not be such a fiasco.

Instead of doing historical, factual analysis of the situation, Pakistani establishment only came up of more reactive solution for remaining part of Pakistan. State’s policy to create homogeneity through religion seems to have proven counterproductive. Pakistani society is now divided on religious lines. The journey has clearly been from religion to sectarianism.

State further added fuel to the fire by taking sides in this mess owing to its “security interests” particularly in 80s and 90s, consequences of this exclusivity are now manifesting on daily basis whether Mashal Khan’s lynching, killings of Ahmedis, forced conversions of Hindus in interior Sindh and now blasphemy allegations in what otherwise has been the most secular part of Pakistan. It’s hard to sense any sense in this policy of state except the vague idea of “National Interest”.

It has been an enigma all through the history of Pakistan to comprehend the concept of “National Interest”. Who qualifies to determine national interest? And how its imperatives impact public policy in Pakistan, It is somewhat understandable that in a “ Theo Democracy” the components of public policy are rooted in advocacy rather analysis however this framework has done more bad than good for the country. Radicalisation of Pakistani society seems horribly well done, bravo to the architects. Will this continue like this or Pakistani state would ever take the correctional path.