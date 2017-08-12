No elected PM completed tenure in country’s history: Marriyum

All institutions should respect Parliament

City Reporter



Minister of State for Information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that all the constitutional institutions should respect Parliament as it is the most powerful institution of the country. She was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark completion of seventy years of the Parliament.

The minister urged upon all institutions to uphold supremacy of law and the Constitution. She added that Parliament was the only institution which was elected by the people. “If Parliament was strengthened and empowered it would take up masses issue,” she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb regretted that throughout the history of the country, the Parliament remained most insecure of the institutions.

She pointed out that the country achieved developmental goals, moved ahead in all spheres of life and its standing improved globally during the periods when democratic governments were in place.

She said it is the Parliament which gave right to information, right to education, right to due process and right to fair trial by amending the Constitution. The Minister of State said the country made all round progress during the last four years.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is unfortunate to note that in the country’s 70-year history no elected prime minister completed her or his mandated term. She said students of politics should think why elected assemblies from time to time were dissolved.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif advanced democratisation in the country,” Aurangzeb said. “We want rule of masses through democracy,” adding, “continuity of democratic term”. The minister of state urged the participants of the event to study constitution as without knowing it they would not be aware of their rights and laws related to it.

She said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presented himself before accountability and there is no charge of corruption against him. She added that the government aspire to build Pakistan based on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Friday, said that intra-institutional dialogue was the need of the hour to rid the country out of quagmire of uncertainty and put the country on track towards socio-economic prosperity.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam gave concept of a welfare state having democratic, federal and progressive character; however, unfortunately the concept of welfare state was overwhelmed by security state resulting in changing the priorities.

He cautioned that country is no more in a position to withstand politics of confrontation. He said that constitution has determined limits for all the institutions and there is dire need to work within the parameters defined in the constitution to make the country prosperous.