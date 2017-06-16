No drugs in educational institutions, proposals considered

Staff Reporter

The special committee set up by the Punjab government to recommend proposals for keeping the educational institutions safe from narcotics held its meeting today at the committee room of School Education Department with Punjab School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan in the chair.

Secretary Schools Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brig. Khalid Mehmood Goraya, DIG Operations Punjab Amir Zulfiqar and representatives of Higher Education, Schools Education, Social Welfare and Excise Departments attended the meeting.

The meeting pondered over different proposals to totally save the educational institutions from drugs and smoking. It agreed that keeping the students safe from drugs is need of the hour and for that purpose people and the government should have close collaboration.

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed said that educational institutions should appoint focal persons with regard to adopting steps for Anti-Narcotics and directed that a comprehensive line of action should be developed in two weeks. He said that comprehensive policy is in the pipeline to make institutions totally drugs free and for that purpose recommendations would be presented to the Chief Minister Punjab soon.

He further said that owners and administration of educational institutions are being taken into confidence to ensure that drugs are totally banned in the institutions. He asked the focal persons to arrange workshops to guide the students and teachers about the hazards of drugs.

Secretary Schools Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik said that parents, media and religious scholars should create a sense of disgust among students toward drugs and they should be educated about the hazardous effects of the drugs on the health of the youth. The meeting agreed to devise a composite strategy to develop a drug-free society which would help to build the students in a positive and healthy manner.