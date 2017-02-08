No diversion of health fund to other projects

The total health sector development budget for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education and Primary & Secondary Health is Rs. 44 billion for the fiscal year 20016-17 as compared to last year’s development budget of Rs. 24 billion.

This was stated by a spokesman of Punjab Health department, who added that the government enhanced development budget of health sector by about 43 percent.

He further said that neither the health development budget was diverted to any project nor it was being transferred to any other development sector,adding that rumors regarding the transfer of health sector development budget to other projects were totally baseless.—APP

