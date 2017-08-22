No differences between Sharif brothers: Pervaiz Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid on Tuesday said that there are no differences between Sharif brothers, adding that Nawaz Sharif is not going anywhere he will stay in the country.

Taking to a private TV channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) have some reservations over verdict given by Supreme Court on Panamagate case against Nawaz Sharif. He said that they have submitted review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict therefore it was their right to not appear before NAB till review petition was not decided.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif surrendered himself before the court and he (Nawaz Sharif) is competent to fight against crucial circumstances being faced by Sharif family.

Pervaiz Rashid said that they helped to opposition political parties for formulation of governments in the provinces, adding that PPP government had imposed governor rule on government of PML-N in Punjab.

He said that consensus could be made with all political parties. To a question, former information minister said that dawn leak report should be made public, adding that he was fired from his post before establishing joint investigation team (JIT) and report of news leaks