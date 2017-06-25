No development without proper tax system: Chairman FBR

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Irshad has said that no country can be put on the track of development till its tax system works properly. Tax payers pay taxes and in return whole the country is facilitated. A doctor collects blood for the survival of a patient while FBR collects taxes to inject blood into the lifeline of this country.

He said this while laying foundation stone of District Taxation Office in Attock. On the occasion Chief Commissioner FBR Tanveer Akhtar Malik, District Taxation Officer Saba Rahmet, Assistant Commissioner Usman Rasheed, President Anjuman Tajiran Rashid ur Rehman, President PMA Attock Dr Aslam Marwat, Secretary General PMA Dr Syed Sajjad Naqvi traders and notables of the area were also present.

Chairman FBR Dr Irshad said that establishing taxation offices at district level was his brain child which is being materialized and the program is being launched from Attock as the tax payers of this district are cooperative and tax culture prevails here. He said, these offices at district level will prove a mile stone in promoting tax culture by facilitating tax payers.

He said, tax payer must not consider paying taxes as penalty, in fact they are depositing money in national kitty for the development of the country. He said, tax reforms program was launched in 2001, to facilitate tax payers at grass root level.

He said, tax office at district level will work as laboratory for tax collection and bringing improvement in the system. He lauded the tax payers of Attock and termed them as role models for others. Chairman said, initially two kanal of land has been acquired for the office but this will be expanded to ten kanal gradually which will have state of the art facilities. He said, this office will have complete data of the tax payers and all their problems will be resolved here.