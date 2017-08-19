No dengue patient from city admitted in hospital: CEO

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

No dengue patient belongs to city admitted in hospitals while only a single patient belonging to Kotli Azad Kashmir having positive result was admitted in a hospital, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Authority Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt said here on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said that from January to August 17, around 600 dengue suspects were brought to the city’s hospitals among them only one patient was tested positive who was discharged after treatment in February.

The CEO warned that September was crucial for dengue spread therefore all departments must be fully alert to cope with any situation, adding Rawalpindi was a sensitive area regarding spread of the disease.

Dr Fayyaz said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling Dengue by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and removing stagnant water in surroundings.

He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performing their duties.