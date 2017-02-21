No delay to be tolerated in opening of closed schools: Dahar

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that no delay will be tolerated in opening of closed schools and all closed schools are being opened on priority bases.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office. The Secretary Education Schools Mustafa Jamal Syed also attended the meeting, said a statement on Tuesday.

The Minister while taking serious notice of delaying in opening of closed schools in district Naushero Feroz warned District Education Officer Nisar Memon to do work on priority bases to open closed schools in his district.

He has also directed to assign teachers in union council basis as per policy in either case action would be taken against him, asking Secretary Education Schools to take action against those officers who were not complying orders in letter and spirit in this regard.

Due to personal interest of the Sindh Chief Minister so far in two months as many 1500 closed schools have been reopened, he added. He assured that missing facilities like construction of boundary walls, washrooms and reoaur if ceiling were being meted out and such development works would be finished before June positively.