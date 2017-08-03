No decision on major portfolios

Abbasi says Cabinet to take oath in one or two days, no change in policies

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the consultations over formation of federal cabinet were in progress and the cabinet members would take oath within two days. The prime minister told reporters after a meeting with the party leadership in Murree, “The federal cabinet’s oath-taking has been postponed and discussions are under way for the new cabinet.

The top party leadership met in Murree under the chair of Nawaz Sharif to decide the new cabinet and their portfolios to be inducted in the new team of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The oath-taking was postponed because no decision could be taken over the portfolios of ministries of interior, finance, foreign affairs, defence and trade. Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (Retd) is being tipped as interior minister.

The high-level meeting at the Governor House Murree was also attended by Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Parvez Rashid, Hamza Shahbaz, Chaudhry Nisar, Mehtab Abbasi and Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif along with other senior members, attended the meeting.

Former interior minister Ch Nisar is reportedly not being included in the cabinet and he may be given the foreign ministry in Shahbaz Sharif’s cabinet. During the meeting, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan thanked Nawaz Sharif and party leadership for supporting him.

Later Talking to media Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the new federal cabinet would be inducted within a couple of days once the Pakistan Muslim League-N completes consultation process.

“Consultations are underway and the cabinet will hopefully take oath in one to two days,” Abbasi said. Abbasi said: “We want to convey a message to the world that prime minister could be replaced, but policies would remain unchanged.

He said during his meeting with the Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister asked him to expedite work on the projects that were undertaken in his stint so that they could be completed on time.

“Nawaz Sharif directed to continue the policies of the previous cabinet, with focus on ongoing development programmes such as CPEC, investment schemes, construction of dams and power projects, motorway, and to expedite them, so that we may show the world that the prime minister can change but policies remain the same,” Abbasi said.

When asked whether PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan would be part of his cabinet, the prime minister said portfolios would also be decided by the party and no decision has been taken in this regard so far.

Responding to a question regarding by-election in the National Assembly constituency 120 vacated by Nawaz Sharif, he said the PML-N would win the seat with big margin.

Asked whether the ruling party would give a welcome to Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival in Lahore, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the former prime minister would stay in Murree until cabinet’s takes oath.

Khaqan Abbasi was elected the prime minister on Tuesday with overwhelming majority after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on 28th July in Panama case. Nawaz Sharif has been camped in Murree after vacating the PM House this weekend following his disqualification as prime minister by the Supreme Court.