‘No deal’ not an option for Brexit

Brussels

The EU’s top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain Thursday there were no grounds for walking away without a deal, a scenario that would only harm the UK’s interests.

“No deal would make a lose-lose situation even worse … in my mind, there is no reasonable justification for a no-deal,” Barnier said, referring to recent suggestions by British ministers that London could go its own way if the talks fail.

“A fair deal is far better than no deal,” he told an EU panel on Brexit, repeating the phrase twice in English.

Britain and the EU began the formal Brexit talks last month based on Barnier’s timetable of dealing first with the rights of more than three million EU citizens in Britain, and more than one million Britons living in Europe.—AFP