No danger of flood

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Allah Ditta Warraich has said that there is no immediate danger of flood in the district Hafizabad but all departments should ready to combat any eventually while all officers and officials are abide by working according to Flood Plan 2017.

While addressing the meeting of District Disasters Management Authority, he said that Government of the Punjab and Provincial Disasters Management Authority have provided all necessary equipments an resources to meet flood situation in the district during monsoon and all departments were ready to launch rescue and relief operation in case of likely flood.