No compromise on Balochistan’s development: Zehri

Projects initiated by PML-N Govt to change province’s fate

Islamabad

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri Saturday said people of the province would not compromise in any manner on the development process, initiated by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The people like Imran Khan were doing politics of protests and sit-ins just to impede the development process but China Pakistan Economic Corridor would ultimately bring prosperity for the Baloch people, he said while addressing a press conference here at Balochistan House.

Sardar Zehri said the people of other provinces and the federal capital did not know the real picture of development work going on in Balochistan, which in fact entered a new era of progress after 2013. He said he fully supported the present federal government which had like other parts of the country had undertaken many development initiatives for Balochistan also.

The province, besides being badly affected by terrorism from 2002 to 2011, was totally ignored by the previous regimes, but the present government approved a number of projects, including 12 mega ones, under the CPEC, which would change its fate, he added.

The chief minister the big projects included a power plant of 350 megawatts to be set up in Gawadar and two of 620 MW in Gaddani.

He said some 25,000 new jobs had been sanctioned for Gawadar projects for which qualified youth would be recruited on merit.

Sanaullah Zehri said a new road network built in the Balochistan had already brought a major change. In the past it used to take two and a half days to cover distance between Gwadar and Quetta, which could now be covered in just six hours, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the people were fed up with the negative politics of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who just wanted to create instability in the country and to block the government’s development initiatives.

He said the PTI instead of focussing on propaganda should better work for the betterment of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in power.

Answering another a query, the chief minister said he was not in favour of plea-bargain as corruption could not be tolerated at any cost.

“The National Accountability Bureau was established by a dictator and the loopholes in the law governing its functioning should be amended to bring back the looted public wealth to the national exchequer,” he said.

He said during his tenure a largest corruption scam had been unveiled in the province and everyone was witness to the fact that no one had influenced its investigations and proceedings, resultantly a parliamentarian was still behind bars.

A Balochistan government official apprised the media persons that doors for negotiations were open for a small fraction of Balochs, who were still not ready to accept the government’s writ. He, however, warned they would not be allowed to destabilize development process going on in the province. — APP