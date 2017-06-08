No compromise to be made on quality in wheat procurement

Staff Reporter

D.I Khan

The district Food Department will procure over 41,000 bags of wheat from Agriculture department as part of procurement drive to achieve target of 3,30,000 bags across the district. District Food Controller (DFC) Nazir ur Rehman wazir said that initial process of procurement had been started and in light of directives of the provincial government, the district food department had sought sample of the particular yield from Agriculture department to check its quality. He said following checking process, procurement of the said wheat would start, adding the process was in progress in a transparent manner andÂ gunny bags distribution, Â procurement and payment activities were thoroughly supervised.

He said that only qualityÂ wheatÂ yield was purchased and trucks were allowed to offload after checking quality of the yield.

He asked farmers and growers to forward complaints to the department, adding prompt measures would be taken for their redressal. However, the official said that only qualityÂ wheatÂ yield would be purchased.

He said target of 3,30,000 wheat bags had been set for the district food department and so far, 2,57000 bags had been offloaded at godowns of the department, the official added.

He said that no compromise was being made on quality of wheat that was why so far about 200 loaded trucks had been rejected on the same ground, adding the procurement process was in progress smoothly and the target would be achieved in ten days.

He said that provincial government had directed the district Food Department to fully cooperate with the growers who played important role in economic development of the country and that it should be ensured that entire process was being pursued in transparent manner.

He said that the official wheat procurement would gain momentum with each passing day by acquiring best quality wheat yield, adding the deployed staff had been directed to facilitate growers by taking steps for resolving their genuine problems.

He said the government was pursuing farmers-friendly policy and measures were taken for the promotion of agriculture sector and welfare of the farming community.