No compromise on Kashmir: Kh Asif

India disturbing western border as well as LoC

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir continue to take place and Pakistan would not compromise over the issue of Kashmir.

Speaking to media, he said that peace in India and Pakistan is related to Kashmir and without solving the issue durable peace cannot be achieved.

He said that the foreign policy is in line with the wishes of Pakistanis and the country’s interests.

He said, “Efforts are underway to bring relations with India back on track but we are not getting a positive answer from the other side.”

The only panacea to achieve peace between Pakistan and India is finding a solution to the Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said.

“We know how to secure our borders, however, lasting peace can only be attained through solving the Kashmir issue,” he said.

The former defence minister said Pakistan’s options become limited if India is not willing to meet us halfway. “We want to dissipate tensions with India but they are not willing to do the same,” he added.

Pakistan, he said, wants friendly relations with Afghanistan as well but India must also play a part to make it a reality. “Pakistan has been fighting the war on terror for a long time and the threat has decreased now owing to the great sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army,” he said.

“Our foreign policy will be in accordance with the wishes of the people, and in view of what is in the best interest of Pakistan,” he said. “Both countries want the continuity of the Indus Waters Treaty, however, any violation would worsen relations even further.”

He said Pakistan will help Kashmiris achieve their right to hold a referendum, which has also been recognised by the United Nations and the global community.

“India has been continuously violating ceasefire at the Line of Control,” he said and added India was also sponsoring terrorism at the Durand Line to create disturbance in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Army had played a significant role in eliminating terrorism from the motherland.

He said Pakistan is keen to establish friendly relations with Afghanistan but it was possible only with reciprocal efforts from the Afghan side.

He said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants cordial relations with regional countries on equal basis. However, he warned any misadventure would eventually create unrest in the region.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s overtures should not be construed as weakness. He said Pakistan is fully capable to defend its geographical boundaries.