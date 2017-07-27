No compromise on human safety on Metro project: Kh Hassan

Staff Reporter

Underlining the need for according top priority to the safety of labour and officials of different utility services working on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, Chairman of the steering committee and Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan has directed that no compromise be made on human lives in the name of speedy execution of the work.

Chairing the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday, he directed for ensuring provision of helmets, gloves, long shoes, jackets, belts and other safety equipment to the labour by all the contractors and sub-contractors of the project. He sought a detailed report from the project directors concerned in this regard.

He directed officials of the Safe City Authority for making different teams of their department to work in close coordination with one another. Roads dug for laying cable for security cameras and other network for this purpose must be back filled at the earliest to avoid public inconvenience, he directed.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan directed for setting up a task force, comprising of officials of WASA and Lahore Waste Management Company, for ensuring round the clock cleanliness from around Haji Camp, Nichleson Road, in view of the departure of intending pilgrims from this place.

He informed the meeting about government’s decision to construct new office building for Shalimar Town in China Scheme Gujjar Pura as the old building situated on G.T. Road had been acquired for the metro train project.

The meeting was told that so far 72 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 85.7 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 53. per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 77 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 73.5 per cent.

The meeting was told that grey structure of all the 11 elevated stations along Package-I and five stations along Package-II of the project has been handed over to CR-NORINCO for electrical and mechanical works. Grey structure of another five stations will be handed over to Chinese contractor for this purpose by the end of current month while the remaining three stations will be handed over by the 14th of August.

The meeting was further informed that five sets of train, each comprising of five cars, have so far been manufactured in China for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train which will soon be shipped to Pakistan. Arrangements for parking these coaches are being finalized at Depot at Dera Gujjran by laying a two kilo meters long track for this purpose.

Earlier, the meeting offered Fatiha for the souls of martyrs who sacrificed their live in a suicide attack on Feroze Pur Road.

Vice Chairman WASA Ch. Shahaz MPA, Mayor Lahore Col r Mubashair Javed, Senior Deputy Mayor Nazir Khan Sawati, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, General Manage Operations Punjab Mass Transit Authority Syed Uzair Shah, General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez, senior officials of LESCO, WASA, PTCL, SUI GAS, Traffic Police, Railways, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Chinese Contractor, CR- NOROINCO, Representatives of Chinese Engineering Consultant and Local Contractors of the project attended the meeting.