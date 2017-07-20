No compromise’ on country’s defence: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said no compromise would be made to strengthen the defence capability of the country irrespective of the constraints, Inter Services Public Relations said. According to ISPR, media wing of the military, the Army Chief visited Heavy Industries Taxila where he was given a detailed briefing on defence production of the industry including ongoing and future defence projects.

While expressing his satisfaction on the progress, Gen Bajwa asked Chairman HIT to expedite the ongoing projects for timely completion.

The Army Chief also assured full support to defence industry.

Gen. Bajwa appreciated performance and commitment of the industry towards quality production. “HIT has a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence capability of the country.” He also witnessed display of the capability and projects in hand.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Chairman HIT Lieutenant General Nadeem Ashraf. Secretary Defence Production Lieutenant Gen. (retd) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry was also present.

HIT is a military industrial complex that manufactures, rebuilds and upgrades tanks, tank guns and armoured personnel carriers.

