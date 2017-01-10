No clue of rights activist, two others, even after three days

Police claims of early recovery turn out to be an ‘eyewash’

Zubair Qureshi

The federal capital police is clueless despite passage of three days since the sudden disappearance of rights activist and Fatima Jinnah University professor Dr Salman Haider from the limits of Islamabad Capital Terriotry.

Salman, a human rights activist, a poet, writer and an academician is one of the three activists missing since Friday in the precincts of Bani Gala. His car has been recovered by police from Koral Chowk near the Islamabad Expressway.

On Monday, senior police officers of the Islamabad Police visited Salman Haider’s residence and collected information from there. They assured the members of his family that all out efforts would be made to recover Salman haider. The police officers were visiting his house on the directions of the Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali who is taking personal interest into the matter and had directed the police to keep him updated on daily basis. It may be mentioned here that hours after Dr Salman was due home on Friday evening, his wife received a text message from his phone saying he was leaving his car on the Islamabad Expressway, his brother said.

Police later found the car and registered a missing persons’ report under Section 365 (Abduction) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Lohi Ber police station.

Salman’s brother, Zeeshan Haider, told media that the family was in contact with the police officials, who have said a joint investigation is underway with the main goal to retrieve the human rights activists unharmed as soon as possible. He said Salman had not received any specific threats.

The family said they were deeply concerned about Salman’s wellbeing as he suffers from allergy for which he requires regular medication to stay alive, making the need for his speedy rescue even more urgent.